Lambasingi OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Lambasingi, starring Divi Vadthya and Bharat Raj in the lead roles, which released in theatres on March 15, 2024, is currently streaming on an OTT platform. The lead actress of the film, Divi, is known for being a part of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Where to watch Lambasingi

The film is already streaming on Disney + Hotstar. It is a story of a police constable and a Naxalite daughter.

The film stars Bharat Raj as Veerababu, Divi Vadthya as Haritha, Vamsi Raju, Kittayya, Nikhil Raj, Janardhan, Anuradha, Evv, Naveenraj Sankarapu, Madhavi, Pramod, Ramana, Paramesh, Sandhya, Vamsi Raj and others.

Plot

The romantic drama revolves around Bharat Raj and Divi Vadthya's love story. It is set against the backdrop of Naxalism. The director narrates the story from the point of view of a police constable who falls in love with Haritha, who is a Naxalite. The trailer shows Haritha attacking police station where Veerababu works along with other Naxalites.

The trailer leaves without answering what he does after finding her truth. Leaving the audience in suspense makes the trailer more exciting and the film enjoyable to watch.

All About Lambasingi

Lambasingi is produced by Anand Tanniru under Concept Films, and the cinematography is done by K Buji. Jhansi Lingam, Rama Krishna, Ayesha Mariam and RR Dhruvan have handled the other technical aspects of the film.