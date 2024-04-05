Chaari 111 OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Vennela Kishore & Murli Sharma's Film

Chaari 111 stars Vennela Kishore, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Murli Sharma in the main role. The film released on March 1, 2024 and is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Release date and platform of Chaari 111

The film is inspired by the Hollywood film Johnny English, starring Rowan Atkinson. It is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, offering viewers a convenient and exciting way to enjoy this Telugu spy action comedy.

Plot

The film centers around Tollywood's popular comedian, Vennela Kishore, who portrays the role of an agent named Chaari. He is assigned a mission to save Hyderabad city from an unknown villain. In the trailer, it is revealed that Chaari is a confused spy with no skills but great luck, who relies on his good fortune to get through his fights.

Chaari teams up with Agent Eeesha and Bunty to accomplish the mission, but things get complicated when Chaari is tasked with leading the team. Actress Samyuktha Viswanathan also appears in the trailer, playing an agent who excels in action sequences.

Cast and production

The film features Samyuktha Vishwanathan playing Agent Esha, Vennela Kishore as Brahmachari, Murali Sharma as Major Prasad Rao, Pavani Reddy as Priya, Thagubothu Ramesh as Bunty, Subhalekha Sudhakar as the former CM, Rahul Ravindran as the CM, Brahmaji as Srinivas and Satya as Rahul, among others.

The movie is produced by Aditi Soni and the music is composed by Simon K King.