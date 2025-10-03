Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Soha Ali Khan

By: Sunanda Singh | October 03, 2025
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan will turn 47 on Saturday, October 4, 2025.
Soha received the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Rang De Basanti (2006), where she starred alongside Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan.
She made her acting debut in 2004 with the film Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor.
In 2017, Soha published her autobiography titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which won praise for its wit and honesty.
Soha often participates in social initiatives and is known for voicing her opinions on women empowerment, education, and social issues.
Apart from Bollywood, she has also acted in Bengali and English films, including Aparna Sen’s Iti Mrinalini and the international film Khoya Khoya Chand.
