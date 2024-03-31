The Idea Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine's Film

The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the lead roles. It is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee.

Where to watch The Idea of You

The film is set to premiere on May 2, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a romantic comedy that was released at South by Southwest on March 16, 2024.

Plot

The story centres around a 40-year-old single mother named Solène Marchand, who takes her daughter to Coachella's home. During which, she meets Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old lead singer of the famous boy band August Moon. Later, the duo fall in love despite their age gap.

Cast

The cast includes Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand. It also features Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell, Perry Mattfeld as Eva, Annie Mumolo as Tracy, Dakota Adan as Rory, Viktor White as Simon, Ella Rubin as Izzy, Reid Scott as Daniel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke, Jaiden Anthony as Adrian, Raymond Cham Jr. as Oliver, and Viktor White as Simon.

About The Idea of You

The Idea of You, directed by Michael Showalter, is produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Jordana Mollick, Michael Showalter, Eric Hayes, Robinne Lee, Anne Hathaway, and Gabrielle Union under Amazon MGM Studios, Welle Entertainment, and Somewhere Pictures. The movie runs for 115 minutes.