'Suffered Brain Haemorrhage, Still Can't Smell': Poonam Pandey Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Assaulted Her, Recalls Nasty Fight

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has made some revelations about her past in one of her latest explosive interviews. She also opened up about suffering brain haemorrhage after her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. The Nasha actress said she was in three serious relationships, however, all of them ended badly.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Poonam revealed she suffered physical abuse from one of his partners. However, she did not name him.

"It was like four years of hell of my life. I have seen pictures of many victims of physical abuse getting hit, punched and scratched but I suffered a brain haemorrhage. I still can’t smell. I was hit, and I got up in the hospital soaked in blood, it was nasty. He hit me a lot, that’s all I remember," Poonam shared her ordeal.

She called her boyfriends 'worst people on earth'. During the same conversation, Poonam also revealed that one of her ex-boyfriends posted their bathroom sex video on a website.

"The video was recorded with my consent but it was posted without my consent. I had a big fight with him and during that, he picked up the trimmer to shave my hair. That time I just wanted to save myself and I somehow ran but forgot my phone there. I reached home and told my father about everything, and he tried to speak to him. But he told me to come back home or else he would post the video on my Instagram. I thought somebody could not stoop so low, no matter how bad one you are. But he posted it."

"After the incident, I thought I would go and settle the matter with him. But the next day he got calls from his friends saying that you are rockstar and hero while I was going through this mess. People kept bashing me on how bad I was and how cheap I could be. I thought I am already going through a mess and now I am reading this. It’s like I have seen so much already that I have become fearless," the actress added.

In February 2024, Poonam was at the receiving end of severe backlash for faking her own death. An official statement on Poonam's social media handle had mentioned that the actress had passed away due to cervical cancer. However, a day later, she "came back to life", and announced that it was a marketing gimmick to stir conversation around cervical cancer and its vaccination.

Post the gimmick, she had claimed that her efforts ensured that the words 'cervical cancer' appeared in over 500 news headlines on the same day and reached netizens not just in India but across the globe.