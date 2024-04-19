'Besharmi Ki Hadd Hai': Poonam Pandey SLAMMED For Flashing Nipples In Plunging Neckline Gown (VIDEO)

Actress and model Poonam Pandey is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons. She was spotted in Mumbai recently and several pictures and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media. However, she was slammed by netizens for her bold and risqué outfit.

Poonam made heads turn in a white strapless gown with a plunging neckline. She ditched her bra and completed her look with a mini hand bag.

However, while posing for paps, Poonam accidentally exposed her nipple. A video of her nip-slip has also gone viral on social media.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed the actress for her choice of outfit. Some users also called her 'shameless' and 'vulgar'.

A user wrote, "Bollywood main rehne ke liye kaise log vulg@rity ki sari limits cross kr dete hai."

"Yaar matlab hadh hai abey dikhana kya chahti hai puri duniya ko pata hai lekin ye nanga naach karna jaruri hai kya brand ambassador banna chahti hai kya besharmi ki itni buri toh Urfi bhi nahi lagti aur fir dhakosala start hota hai k mere sath ye ho chuka hai wo chuka hai matlab tum jaisiyo ki wajah se normal ladki k liye bhi abnormal situations paida ho jati hai….gutter is the only word for u," another angry user commented.

"Shame on such vulgar clothes.... Hw they can wear such bad clothes," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Omg she is looking so ch@ap 😢why she is wearing these type of disgusting clothes?"

"What a behuda dress she's wearing 🙄shame on her," read a user.

In February 2024, Poonam was at the receiving end of severe backlash for faking her own death. An official statement on Poonam's social media handle had mentioned that the actress had passed away due to cervical cancer. However, a day later, she "came back to life", and announced that it was a marketing gimmick to stir conversation around cervical cancer and its vaccination.

Post the gimmick, she had claimed that her efforts ensured that the words 'cervical cancer' appeared in over 500 news headlines on the same day and reached netizens not just in India but across the globe.