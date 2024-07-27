Taapsee Pannu Refuses Selfie With Influencer At Khel Khel Mein Event, Latter Says 'She Needs Better PR Training' (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is busy with the promotions of Khel Khel Mein, recently attended a promotional event of her upcoming film in Mumbai. The makers launched the first song of the film, Hauli Hauli, and several social media influencers were reportedly invited as guests at the event. Several videos from the event have surfaced, however, what caught the attention of netizens is a video in which Taapsee is seen refusing to pose for a selfie with one of the influencers.

Ananya Dwivedi, an influencer, approached Taapsee on stage with a request for a selfie. In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, while polite, the actress declined the request. It may be mentioned that Taapsee respectfully greeted Ananya and they even shook hands.

Soon after the video of the incident surfaced, the influencer expressed her disappointment openly on Instagram. Following the event, she commented under the post and stated that Taapsee needs a better PR training.

Ananya's comment read, "That’s me. And I don’t understand why would someone deny a selfie when you’re already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training."

"She said stage pe mat click karo😂 didn’t she know she was already being clicked by so many cameras," the influencer wrote in another comment.

The video has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some social media users criticised Taapsee for being ungracious and argued that a selfie could have been a positive gesture towards the influencer, others rallied behind the actress and stated that it is her choice to pose or not to pose for selfies with fans.

Reacting to the influencer's comment, a user wrote, "She is not entitled to give you selfie. I am with Tapsee on this. Already cameras were clicking pictures why need a selfie. Instead ask for a better photo."

"Not a fan or even follower of Bollywood but I try see things from both perspectives. Perhaps she felt her makeup or hair needed a touchup for a closeup, hence she seems to signal that you could take it later. Please correct me if that is not what she proposed," another user commented.

Slamming the influencer, another user wrote, "What is this entitlement? She was not even rude."

A troll wrote, "So why give her so much importance it’s because of people like you that run behind them that makes them feel they something."

"She is junior Jaya Bachchan," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in the second installment of her hit movie, Haseen Dillruba, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill and Sunny Kaushal.

She also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor in her kitty. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15.