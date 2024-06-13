'Hatt Jaaiye': Taapsee Pannu Gets Irked As Fans Get Too Close To Her For Selfie In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted in Mumbai after she attended the screening of a film on Wednesday (June 12). Several videos have surfaced on social media in which the actress is seen snapping at a fan who wanted to take pictures with her.

The now-viral video shows Taapsee leaving a movie theatre and stepping inside her four-wheeler. However, before she could get in, she was mobbed by fans who wanted to get a glimpse of the actress and click selfies with her.

However, it looks like Taapsee was in no mood to wait and she asked the fans to move aside and make way for her. "Hatt jaaiye please," she is heard saying in the video. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu also accompanied her to the film screening.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed Taapsee for her 'rude behaviour'. Some of them also called her 'Young Jaya Bachchan'. On the other hand, a few users also came out in support of the actress and said that fans should maintain distance while approaching and chasing celebs for selfies.

"Her behaviour is pathetic. Why show this much attitude. They are just doing their job. She shuld respect them," a user commented.

"She was absolutely right btw… at least people should maintain their basic hygiene and a safe distance," a fan wrote.

Another user commented, "Jaya Bachchan Season 1 Kajol Season 2 Tapsee Pannu Season 3."

"Disgusting behaviour. I get it that sometimes media can be too much as well but your a celebrity you chose this career path which comes with this kind of stuff but to be so damn rude and pompous is unnecessary," another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in the second installment of her hit movie, Haseen Dillruba, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

She also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in her kitty. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15.