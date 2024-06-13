Did Anushka Sharma Snap At A Man During Ind vs Pak WC Match At NY Stadium? Check Viral Video

Anushka Sharma recently attended the India vs Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup match in New York and several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms. A small clip from the stadium has also gone viral in which it looks like Anushka got annoyed and lost her cool at someone.

The now-viral clip shows Anushka talking to a man, however, she looks visibly upset. It is not known who she was speaking to and what made her lose her calm during the match.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans had mixed reactions to it. While some wondered why Anushka snapped at the man, others recalled the actress' old video in which she schooled a person for throwing garbage on road.

"I don’t know what she is saying exactly but she is surely annoyed about something," a user commented under a viral Reddit post.

"Lol, Anushka Sharma is the younger version of Jaya Bachchan," wrote another user.

"Chips maang rahi hai. No, seriously, she said, Chips waha rakhe hain," a user commented, whereas another wrote, "Nobody knows the real reason for her anger, all they want to do is hate on Anushka."

Anushka also made headlines for her reaction to husband Virat Kohli's early dismissal during the match. She was present at the stands and was clearly not happy as Virat walked back to the pavilion after being nipped out early in the innings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her most anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress, in which she portrays the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The project marks her return to films after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.