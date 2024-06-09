IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Early Dismissal Goes Viral; Photo Surfaces

Anushka Sharma (R) was present in the stands. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team landed a body blow on the Indian team as they nipped out Virat Kohli early in the innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was present at the stands and was clearly not happy as her husband was walking back to the pavilion as a picture of the same went viral on social media.

The dismissal occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Naseem Shah took the new ball, sharing it with Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 35-year-old picked up a boundary and opened his account with a sumptuous cover drive and defended the 2nd. However, he reached out to the wide delivery by Naseem without clearing he cover fielder as Usman Khan took an overhead catch.

Virat Kohli has been a nemesis for Pakistan since T20 World Cup 2012:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has been a nemesis for the Men in Green since the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup. The Delhi-born cricketer has scores of 78*, 36*, 55*, 57, and 82* against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Hence, Babar Azam and co. will be relieved to see his back early.

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.