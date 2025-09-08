 Watch: Young Fan Tries To Get MS Dhoni's Attention While He Takes His Vintage Rolls-Royce Car For Spin In Ranchi
It was back in 2023 when former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video of his humongous showroom of bikes and cars. Dhoni's collection of automobiles comprises at least 70 bikes – including Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, Harley Davidson and more – and at least 15 luxury and vintage cars

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Image: X

It's no secret that MS Dhoni loves motorcycles and cars. The former India captain has a vast collection of automobiles, and whenever he pulls out a car or bike, onlookers go crazy, attempting to take photos or videos with their smartphones. Recently, one such instance occurred when Dhoni pulled out his vintage Rolls-Royce on the streets of Ranchi. Young fans was seen running behind the car he was driving while wearing a blue vest. The video fo the same has gone viral on social media.

It was back in 2023 when former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared video of his humongous showroom of bikes and cars. Dhoni's collection of automobiles comprises at least 70 bikes including Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, Harley Davidson and more and at least 15 luxury and vintage cars

Brevis makes frank admission about MS Dhoni

Besides love for Automobile, MS Dhoni has also made a name for himself in the hearst of players and fans all around the world. South Africa's Dewald Brevis who oplayed for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 made a bold admission about his camaraderie with former CSK skipper.

The South African spoke about highlighting the legendary skipper’s humility and approachability. In a video sharted by CSK, Brewis said, " “The one thing I can just say from MS is his humbleness and who he is as a person. That stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His room is always open. If he’s sleeping, that’s the only time it’s closed,” 

He added, “I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there, chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket, or anything he was busy with,”

Brevis wgho came in as replacement for CSK last season hammered 225 runs in just 6 matches last season at a blistering strike rate of 180.00, featuring two half-centuries that showcased his power-hitting ability.

