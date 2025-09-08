 US Open 2025 Prize Money: Carlos Alcaraz Pockets ₹44 Crore After Beating Jannik Sinner In The Final
Alcaraz claimed his second US Open title after beating Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the final. He had earlier won the title in 2022 and a sixth overall in his career.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's singles final 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and took home the largest prize money purse ever in tennis. Alcaraz claimed his second career Grand Slam title in the US Open, having earlier won in 2022, and a sixth overall in his career.

How much prize money did Alcaraz win after winning US Open 2025?

By winning the 2025 US Open title, Carlos Alcaraz won 44 crore ($5 million) as prize money a record in the tournament's history. This year's prize money went up from $3.6 million compared to last year. The event also upped the overall prize money to $90 million, up 20% from 2024.

Alcaraz breaks record after winning US Open 2025

Alcaraz claims his sixth major title and is the second youngest male player (22 years and 125 days) to reach six major titles, older only than Bjorn Borg. The Spaniard reached his seventh major final, and is tied with Jim Courier and Mats Wilander for second on the all-time list for major finals reached before turning 23.

The 22 year old has now won two Wimbledon titles on grass (2023 and 2024), two Roland Garros titles on clay (2024 and 2025) and two US Open titles on hard courts (2022 and 2025)

Sinner and Alcaraz have combined to win each of the last eight Grand Slam singles titles, the longest such streak since Federer and Nadal compiled 11 consecutive major titles from 2005-2007.

By reaching the final without dropping a single set, Alcaraz became the fourth men’s singles player to do so in the last 25 years, along with Lleyton Hewitt (2005), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Roger Federer (2015). Alcaraz has dominated the 2025 season with a tour-leading seven titles and the best record in men's tennis at 61-6.

