President Trump on Sunday attended the US Open men’s final in New York to watch the match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in his first appearance at the event in a decade and first since being elected president. Trump’s appearance marked the first time a president has attended the US Open since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Donald Trump booed during US Open 2025 men's final

The start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes following the arrival of Trump. Anthem. The president was shown briefly on the arena's big screens during the anthem, and offered a smirk that briefly made the boos louder.

Organisers delayed the start of the match by half an hour to give people more time to pass through Secret Service screening checkpoints reminiscent of security at airports.Still, thousands of increasingly frustrated fans remained in line outside waiting to get inside well. Many seats, especially those in upper rows, stayed empty for nearly an hour. Trump attended the final as a guest of Rolex, despite imposing steep tariffs on the Swiss watchmaker

Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Wimbledon defeat as he reasserted his superiority over rival Jannik Sinner with a victory in four sets. The Spaniard served an ace to close down the match and beat Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.

The win also meant Alcaraz is the second-youngest man, behind Bjorn Borg, to win six major singles title. He has now won the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open twice, becoming the first man to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23. Remarkably, he is only an Australian Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.