CAFA Nations Cup 2025, India Vs Oman, 3rd Place Match, Live Updates: The Match Gets Underway At Hisor

Welcome to the Live Blog of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match between India and Oman. The fixture will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan and the match kicks off at 5:30 PM IST.

Oman come close as Al Rawahi goes through on goal with only the Indian goalkeeper to beat, but taps his shot a few centimetres wide of the far post.

Both the teams are still looking to break the goal dreadlock.

The Indian players are putting up a fierce fight to control the midfield and are looking to be the team that dominates the match.

The match gets underway at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Here's the playing XI of the Indian team.

The 2025 CAFA Nations Cup heads into its final stages as India prepares to take on Oman in the third-place match at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan. Both teams, having fallen short of the final, will be eager to end the tournament on a high note and claim the bronze medal.

India, led by a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent, have shown resilience throughout the tournament. While they narrowly missed out on reaching the final, the team has displayed attacking intent and tactical discipline. Players to watch include India’s creative midfielders and forwards, who have been instrumental in driving the team’s offensive play. The team will aim to carry that momentum into the 3rd place match.

Known for their disciplined defensive setup and quick counter-attacks, Oman have been a tough opponent for many sides in the tournament. The squad’s captain and senior players will play a crucial role in orchestrating the team’s strategy and maintaining composure under pressure.

The Hisor Central Stadium, with its enthusiastic local support and vibrant atmosphere, promises an engaging contest for fans. Both teams will have to manage the conditions carefully, as the pitch could play a key role in determining the flow of the game.

While the stakes may not be the same as the final, pride and bragging rights are on the line. India will look to showcase their skill and determination, while Oman will aim to finish their campaign with a memorable victory. The match promises competitive football, tactical battles, and moments of individual brilliance as both sides vie for a podium finish in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.