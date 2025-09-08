 Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana To Earn Double Salary After His Loan Move To Trabzonspor: Report
Onana, who is currently away on international duty with Cameroon, still has three years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Image: Manchester United/X

In a deal that could nearly double the goalkeeper's salary, Onana has agreed to join Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig. According to The Athletic, the Turkish team will pay Onana's full salary and offer the goalie a number of bonuses. The goalie could make almost twice as much with these bonuses as he did at Old Trafford. There is neither a fee nor a purchase option for Trabzonspor in the agreement. Onana, who is currently away on international duty with Cameroon, still has three years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Onana, who has had a turbulent time in goal at United, will have the opportunity to rebuild his career away from the spotlight thanks to the loan. Many people expected the Cameroon international, who cost £48 million ($62 million) to join the Red Devils from Inter Milan in 2023, to secure a starting position for many years. But after making a string of disastrous mistakes, he was dismissed and excluded from Ruben Amorim's plans. The goalie had to accept a loan move because no team was willing to make a permanent move for him.

Who will replace Onana at Manchester United?

Onana ends this phase of his United career in a degrading manner. In the Red Devils' humiliating Carabao Cup loss to League Two team Grimsby Town, the goalie was responsible for both goals. In their final shootout victory, the Mariners also scored 12 of the 13 penalties they took against Onana.

Onana and Altay Bayindir, another clumsy goalie, will be replaced by Senne Lammens, Amorim's new number one. Fans aren't convinced, though, considering the club's history of acquiring goalkeepers. The 23-year-old Belgian joined the team for £18 million (€21 million/$24.5 million) on deadline day from Royal Antwerp.

