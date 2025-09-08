Formula 1: Ferrari's Star Duo Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc Climb Fence To Greet Tifosi After Italian Grand Prix; Video

Image: Formula 1/Instagram

In a moment that sent the crowd at Monza into a frenzy, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc climbed over the fence to greet the adoring Tifosi after the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix. Though the race didn’t end with a Ferrari victory, the gesture from the drivers turned into an emotional highlight of the weekend, showcasing the deep connection between the Scuderia and its passionate fans.

The Italian Grand Prix is always a special affair for Ferrari, and the 2025 edition was no exception. Despite battling hard on the track and finishing just off the podium, both Hamilton and Leclerc knew the importance of acknowledging the sea of red that had filled the stands in support. After returning to the pits post-race, the two drivers surprised everyone by making their way to the grandstand fence, climbing over it to personally wave, cheer, and salute the fans, a rare and heartfelt act in modern Formula 1.

For Hamilton, who is in his debut season with Ferrari, it was a particularly emotional moment. The seven-time world champion has often spoken about the magic of Monza and the legacy of Ferrari, but this was the first time he experienced the love of the Tifosi as one of their own. Smiling broadly and visibly moved, Hamilton raised both hands in gratitude, taking in the thunderous chants of his name blended with Ferrari cheers.

Leclerc, already a fan favorite, shared a similar moment of joy. Having raced for Ferrari since 2019, he knows what it means to perform in front of the Italian faithful. He took time to engage with the crowd, waving and exchanging gestures that spoke volumes about the bond between the team and the fans.

While the race itself was dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the lasting image from Monza was not of victory, but of unity. The sight of two Ferrari drivers climbing the fence, arms raised in salute to the red sea below, was a powerful reminder that in Formula 1, passion can matter just as much as points.

Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video

Kush Maini’s Formula 2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint race ended in frustration after he spun out following contact with Alex Dunne. The DAMS driver was forced off the circuit at Turn 3 on Lap 2, an incident that dramatically affected his race prospects.

The clash occurred early in the race when Dunne, driving for Rodin Motorsport, squeezed Maini off the track, causing the DAMS driver to lose control and spin. Maini was not able to continue the race.

Race stewards reviewed the incident and issued a 10-second time penalty to Dunne, which dropped him to 13th place in the official classification.

The incident highlights the fine margins in Formula 2 racing, where one aggressive move can have immediate consequences, affecting not only the drivers involved but also the championship standings. Kush Maini will now look to rebound in the Feature race, hoping to turn a disappointing Sprint race into a learning opportunity for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.