 Viral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Charity Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Charity Match; Video

Viral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Charity Match; Video

A bizarre incident occurred during the Manchester United legends and Celtic Charity match at Parkhead, Celtic in the United Kingdon. With the two sides battling in a football match to raise money for the Celtic's Foundation, a fan stormed onto the pitch to steal the corner flag and dramatically jumped over the hoardings but suffered a fall.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Fan stole a flag from the ground |

A bizarre incident occurred during the Manchester United legends and Celtic Charity match at Parkhead, Celtic in the United Kingdon. With the two sides battling in a football match to raise money for the Celtic's Foundation, a fan stormed onto the pitch to steal the corner flag and dramatically jumped over the hoardings but suffered a fall.

Read Also
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As...
article-image

The bizarre incident occurred in the second half of the contest as the pitch invader stormed onto the ground out of nowhere and stole the corner flag. To prevent himself from getting caught by the police personnel, he made a mad dash out of the ground but wasn't likely entirely successful.

Watch the below video:

Celtic beat Manchester United legends on penalities in a high-scoring contest at Celtic

FPJ Shorts
When Lifeline Of Mumbai Meets Bappa! Local Train Honours Ganesh Idol Passing Over Bridge For Visarjan; VIDEO
When Lifeline Of Mumbai Meets Bappa! Local Train Honours Ganesh Idol Passing Over Bridge For Visarjan; VIDEO
Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With Price Reductions Up To ₹4.65 Lakh Across Categories
Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With Price Reductions Up To ₹4.65 Lakh Across Categories
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions

Manchester United legends started the game exceedingly well, putting their side 2-0 up in the half-time via goals from Darren Fletcher and Dimitar Berbatov. With two goals up, Manchester United were firm favourites to win the charity match.

But Celtic fought back well, with changes on both sides making a big difference. Georgios Samaras hit the first goal for Celtic, followed by Shaun Maloney's shot levelling things up. Celtic had edged out the Manchester United legends by 4-3 in penalties.

Over 22000 fans came to attend the match, a testament to the great work Manchester United foundation does for every community. Nevertheless, Celtic repeated their success of the last year, emerging triumphant on both occasions against Manchester United legends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During...

Viral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During...

Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025...

Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025...

'I Didn't Have Much': Aryna Sabalenka Drinks Champagne Before Starting Press Conference To Celebrate...

'I Didn't Have Much': Aryna Sabalenka Drinks Champagne Before Starting Press Conference To Celebrate...

From Courteney Cox To Naomi Watts: List Of Celebrities Spotted At US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

From Courteney Cox To Naomi Watts: List Of Celebrities Spotted At US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai': Cameraman Hilariously Tells Hardik Pandya After Team India's...

'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai': Cameraman Hilariously Tells Hardik Pandya After Team India's...