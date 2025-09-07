Viral! Fan Steals Corner Flag But Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Trying To Run Away During Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Charity Match; Video

Fan stole a flag from the ground |

A bizarre incident occurred during the Manchester United legends and Celtic Charity match at Parkhead, Celtic in the United Kingdon. With the two sides battling in a football match to raise money for the Celtic's Foundation, a fan stormed onto the pitch to steal the corner flag and dramatically jumped over the hoardings but suffered a fall.

The bizarre incident occurred in the second half of the contest as the pitch invader stormed onto the ground out of nowhere and stole the corner flag. To prevent himself from getting caught by the police personnel, he made a mad dash out of the ground but wasn't likely entirely successful.

Celtic beat Manchester United legends on penalities in a high-scoring contest at Celtic

Manchester United legends started the game exceedingly well, putting their side 2-0 up in the half-time via goals from Darren Fletcher and Dimitar Berbatov. With two goals up, Manchester United were firm favourites to win the charity match.

But Celtic fought back well, with changes on both sides making a big difference. Georgios Samaras hit the first goal for Celtic, followed by Shaun Maloney's shot levelling things up. Celtic had edged out the Manchester United legends by 4-3 in penalties.

Over 22000 fans came to attend the match, a testament to the great work Manchester United foundation does for every community. Nevertheless, Celtic repeated their success of the last year, emerging triumphant on both occasions against Manchester United legends.