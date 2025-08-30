Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 

Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal added a touch of cricketing stardom to Old Trafford on Saturday as he attended the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley. A well-known football enthusiast, Chahal was present in the stands as United edged Burnley 3-2 in an exciting encounter.

The leg-spinner took to Instagram to share glimpses of his experience, posting a short video on his story that captured the electric atmosphere inside the iconic stadium.

Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manchester United put on a thrilling display, narrowly securing victory in a five-goal thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Chahal, who is known for his humorous and engaging social media presence, gave his followers a peek into his football fandom, something he has never shied away from sharing in the past.

This isn't the first time the Indian spinner has shown his love for football. Chahal often talks about the sport during interviews and has shared posts in the past supporting football clubs. His visit to Old Trafford only further confirmed his affection for the beautiful game, especially on a night where goals, drama, and excitement were all on full display.

'Million Feelings, Zero Words': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma's Recent Remarks

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic Instagram post just a day after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s explosive remarks on their divorce went viral across social media. The leg-spinner, who is currently playing for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup 2025, posted a series of serene photos from his visit to the Kirkstone Pass in England, but it was the caption that caught everyone's attention.

Chahal wrote, “Million feelings, Zero words.” The emotionally loaded message came just hours after Dhanashree opened up publicly about their separation in an interview with Humans of Bombay, sparking fresh discussion about the once-celebrated couple’s highly publicised breakup.

In the podcast-style interview, Dhanashree shared how deeply affected she was by the social media backlash following their divorce. However, what shocked her the most, she said, was Chahal showing up to court on the day of the divorce wearing a T-shirt that read: “Be your own sugar daddy.”

“You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Arey bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehenna hai?” Dhanashree said.

The T-shirt incident quickly went viral at the time, with many netizens speculating that it was a dig at Dhanashree. In her recent comments, she expressed disappointment over what she perceived as a lack of sensitivity, especially during such a personal and emotional moment.

While Chahal has not directly responded to Dhanashree’s comments, his cryptic caption has fueled speculation online, with fans and followers trying to interpret the message behind his words. Some have called it a subtle reply, while others believe the post reflects Chahal’s state of mind as he navigates life after the divorce.