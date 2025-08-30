 40 Runs In An Over! Salman Nizar Hits 11 Sixes Off 12 Balls To Spark Chaos During Kerala Cricket League 2025; Video
40 Runs In An Over! Salman Nizar Hits 11 Sixes Off 12 Balls To Spark Chaos During Kerala Cricket League 2025; Video

Salman Nizar, who is from Thalassery, Kerala, has played domestic cricket for many years. With this performance, he has once again proved he is a powerful T20 player with a bright future ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: Kerala Cricket League/X

Cricket fans were treated to a stunning show of power-hitting as Kerala cricketer Salman Nizar smashed a world record in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025. Playing for the Calicut Globstars, Nizar hit 11 sixes in just 12 legal balls during a match against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

The highlight came in the 19th over when he smashed five consecutive sixes off Basil Thampi. Then, in the final over of the innings, Nizar hit six sixes in a row against Abhijith Praveen, making it 11 sixes in just 12 balls. In total, he scored a jaw-dropping 86 runs off only 26 balls, including 12 sixes, thrilling fans both at the ground and online.

Nizar’s explosive innings beat past records and reminded fans of Yuvraj Singh’s famous six sixes in an over. His knock is now being called one of the greatest moments in KCL history.



Video: Ajinas K Takes First Hat-Trick Of KCL 2025, Finishes With Stunning 5 Wickets Against Kochi Blue Tigers

In a breathtaking performance that turned the tide of the match, Thrissur Titans’ left-arm spinner Ajinas K lit up the Kerala Cricket League 2025 by claiming the season’s first hat-trick and finishing with impressive figures of 5/30. His brilliance came against a formidable Kochi Blue Tigers lineup and included the prized wicket of Sanju Samson.

The moment of magic unfolded during Ajinas’ final over, when he had already shown signs of control and threat. But it was the drama of his three deliveries that will go down in KCL history. After being dispatched for a six over deep mid-wicket by Samson on the first ball of the over, Ajinas responded with nerves of steel. He got his revenge immediately, removing Samson on the very next delivery with a clever change of pace that saw Samson mistime a shot straight to the fielder.

With momentum now shifting, Ajinas then dismissed Jerin P S on the following delivery. The hat-trick ball had the entire stadium on edge, and Ajinas delivered in style by dismissing Muhammad Ashik, sparking wild celebrations among the Thrissur Titans.

His final figures of 5 wickets for 30 runs made him the standout performer of the match and firmly etched his name into the records of the 2025 Kerala Cricket League. It was a spell that combined resilience, skill, and perfect timing , showing how quickly a game of cricket can change when a bowler seizes the moment.

Ajinas K’s fifer and historic hat-trick not only brought his team roaring back into contention but also added a new chapter to KCL's growing legacy of thrilling cricket.

