 Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Sukhjeet Singh's Early Strike Sets Tone As India Crush Korea By 4-1 To Lift Title In Rajgir
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHockey Asia Cup 2025: Sukhjeet Singh's Early Strike Sets Tone As India Crush Korea By 4-1 To Lift Title In Rajgir

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Sukhjeet Singh's Early Strike Sets Tone As India Crush Korea By 4-1 To Lift Title In Rajgir

The Indian men’s hockey team came out with intent and aggression right from the start. Sukhjeet Singh set the tone with a stunning goal in just the first minute of play, putting South Korea under immediate pressure. The early lead energized the packed home crowd and gave India the momentum they needed.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

India capped off a stellar campaign at the Hero Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, by lifting the prestigious title for a record-equalling fourth time after a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the final on Sunday, September 7. The triumph not only reaffirmed India's dominance in Asian hockey but also secured their qualification for the Hockey World Cup next year.

The Indian men’s hockey team came out with intent and aggression right from the start. Sukhjeet Singh set the tone with a stunning goal in just the first minute of play, putting South Korea under immediate pressure. The early lead energized the packed home crowd and gave India the momentum they needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Sukhjeet Singh's Early Strike Sets Tone As India Crush Korea By 4-1 To Lift...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Sukhjeet Singh's Early Strike Sets Tone As India Crush Korea By 4-1 To Lift...

'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand...

'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand...

Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs...

Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs...

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open...

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open...

Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly...

Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly...