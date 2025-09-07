PKL 12: Super 10s From Vijay Malik, Bharat Hooda & Ankit’s High Five Leads Telugu Titans To Commanding Win Vs The Bengal Warriorz

Telugu Titans registered their second win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, delivering a dominant display against Bengal Warriorz to secure a 44-34 victory at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday.

Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda registered Super 10s, while Ankit led the defensive charge with a High Five for Telugu Titans. For Bengal Warriorz, Nitesh Kumar registered a High Five, while Devank Dalal completed his Super 10, scoring 13 points to become the fastest player in PKL history to register 50 raid points in a season.

Ankit made the first tackle of the day, opening the scoring for Telugu Titans, and more importantly, eliminating Devank off the mat. He soon did the same to Manprit Pardeep, allowing his side to cruise to a three-nil lead. Ashish Malik opened the scoring for Bengal Warriorz, while Nitesh Kumar also registered a Super Tackle on Bharat Hooda.

However, Telugu Titans continued to be relentless on the offensive end, first with Chetan Sahu scoring a two-point raid, and then Vijay Malik doing the same to inflict the first ALL OUT of the game on Bengal Warriorz around the 10-minute mark. With a seven-point lead, it was Telugu Titans who were dictating terms in this contest.

Ashish and Nitesh kept the Bengal Warriorz in the game courtesy of their defensive contributions in the first half. Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t get close to the Telugu Titans. Vijay Malik piled on the misery on the Season 7 champions with a Super Raid, along with contributions from Bharat Hooda, giving their team a commanding 23-14 lead at half-time.

Telugu Titans extended their lead to thirteen points at the start of the second half as Vijay scored two points to inflict another ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz. Bharat notched up his Super 10, helping Telugu Titans extend their lead to 34-16 and control proceedings in the contest.

Heading into the final quarter, Devank Dalal gave Bengal Warriorz a glimmer of hope, completing his Super 10 and closing the gap to 14 points. The gap was soon closed down to 8 points as the Warriorz showed some resilience and fighting spirit.

Unfortunately for them, it didn’t count for much in the end. Telugu Titans further established their supremacy in this game with Vijay Malik completing his Super 10 and Ankit recording his High Five, closing out a comprehensive 10-point win.