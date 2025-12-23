Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: No Telecast For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Matches

X | ICC

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy alongside several other Indian superstars for the initial round of matches. Alongside the fabled RoKo, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma among others are also expected to feature following BCCI's diktat of featuring in at least 2 VHT matches.

The tournament featuring 38 teams kicks off on Wednesday, with matches starting at 9 AM IST. Excitement is palpable among fans, especially given the rare chance to watch Virat and Rohit play.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However in a kicker to fan hopes', the matches featuring both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will no be telecast live. Rohit's Mumbai are in action in Jaipur, where they face Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Delhi meanwhile are based in Bengaluru with matches against Andhra and Gujarat.

As per Indian Express, broadcasting facilities are set up only at two venues - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Matches at those venues will be streamed live on JioHotstar, the official broadcasters of all domestic India matches.