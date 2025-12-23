 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: No Telecast For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Matches
India's premier 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy kicks off across 4 venues in the country. The competition sees some star powered additions with several India stars set to return. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will all feature for their respective state sides. Despite that, the telecast is only available for select games in the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
X | ICC

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy alongside several other Indian superstars for the initial round of matches. Alongside the fabled RoKo, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma among others are also expected to feature following BCCI's diktat of featuring in at least 2 VHT matches.

The tournament featuring 38 teams kicks off on Wednesday, with matches starting at 9 AM IST. Excitement is palpable among fans, especially given the rare chance to watch Virat and Rohit play.

However in a kicker to fan hopes', the matches featuring both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will no be telecast live. Rohit's Mumbai are in action in Jaipur, where they face Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Delhi meanwhile are based in Bengaluru with matches against Andhra and Gujarat.

As per Indian Express, broadcasting facilities are set up only at two venues - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Matches at those venues will be streamed live on JioHotstar, the official broadcasters of all domestic India matches.

