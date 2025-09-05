PKL 2025: Ashu Malik's 'Golden Raid' Helps Dabang Delhi KC Register Dramatic Win Over Puneri Paltan; Video

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Ashu Malik etched his name in PKL history book by becoming the first raider to win the match for the team via' Golden Raid' at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday. Ashu held his nerves, earning a bonus Point as well as a touch point on Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri.

The Golden Raid is used when both teams are tied on points, even after the tie breaker consisting of 5 raids. Ashu Malik finished the match with a Super 10, while Fazel Atrachali got a High Five as the two sides ended the game at 28 points apiece to force the match into a tie-breaker.

Dabang Delhi KC edge out puneri Paltan in nail biting match

The Puneri Paltans were quick off the blocks and took 2-0 lead. However, Fazel Atrachali's tackle gave Dabang Delhi their first point of the match. The first ten minutes of the game were evenly contested, with both teams exchanging points. Dabang Delhi had a slim 8–6 lead at the first Time Out.

In response, Puneri Paltan levelled the score at 8–8 with a Super Tackle. But in the last four minutes of the half, things started to change. With a Super Raid led by Ashu Malik, Delhi gained three vital points and took a 12–10 lead.

The captain of Dabang Delhi built on that by scoring more points and increasing the lead to 18–11. Before halftime, Puneri Paltan was able to rally a few, but Dabang Delhi led 18–13 going into the break.

In the second half, Puneri Paltan showed greatness, closing the score to 17–19. Fazel Atrachali made a rare mistake that cost them another point, making the score 18–19. Puneri Paltan took the lead at 22–21 shortly after with an ALL OUT. They increased their lead to 24–21 by building on that momentum.

Dabang Delhi reacted just as Paltan appeared to be in control. The deficit was reduced to 24-26 after a valiant defensive effort and a successful raid by Neeraj Narwal. The competition was still close going into the final moments.

Dabang Delhi made more progress in the last minute, closing the gap to 27-28. After that, they made the costly mistake of preventing Sachin from crossing the Baulk Line, which forced a Tie-Breaker and tied the score at 28-28.

Both teams traded points in the Tie-Breaker, with Paltan leading 1-0 before Dabang Delhi pulled even. After the series of raids, the scores were still tied at 5-5, forcing a Golden Raid.

Ashu Malik was given the task after Dabang Delhi won the toss. The captain maintained composure, earning Gaurav Khatri a Touch Point and a Bonus Point. In what ended up being an exciting finish, Dabang Delhi won thanks to this outstanding raid and his Super 10.