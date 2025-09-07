Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his own on-court exploits, was caught on camera visibly stunned and ecstatic while watching the 2025 Men’s Doubles final. The match, featuring Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos against Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, delivered a thrilling point that had the tennis star leaping in delight, all while he was in the gym.

Alcaraz, known for his intensity and passion on court, was seen momentarily distracted from his workout as he watched the match unfold on a nearby television.

Fans quickly shared clips of Alcaraz’s reaction on social media, highlighting not just his love for singles tennis but his appreciation for high-level doubles play. His energetic response, jumping up, clapping, and laughing in amazement, became a viral moment, showing that even top-ranked players can be genuinely awed by the sport’s finest displays.

Even while away from the court, Alcaraz’s passion for tennis was unmistakable, proving that remarkable points can excite everyone, from casual fans to world-class champions.

Iconic! Aryna Sabalenka Jokingly Fans Herself With $5 Million Cheque After Winning US Open 2025; Video

Aryna Sabalenka not only conquered the court at the US Open 2025, she owned the stage after it, too. Moments after her dominant straight-sets victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, the Belarusian star added a humorous twist to the trophy ceremony that left fans smiling.

Clutching her massive winner’s cheque of $5 million, Sabalenka was approached by a presenter who kindly offered to hold it for her during the celebrations. But Sabalenka, with a big grin on her face, jokingly declined the offer and instead began fanning herself with the cheque, drawing laughter from the crowd and broadcasters alike.

The playful moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Sabalenka not just for her powerful game, but also her lighthearted charm. The image of her cooling off with a multimillion-dollar cheque perfectly captured the mood, a mix of relief, joy, and playful confidence after a long and grueling tournament.

On court, Sabalenka was all business. She defeated Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in a clinical display of baseline dominance and mental toughness, securing her second consecutive US Open title.