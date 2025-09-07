Iconic! Aryna Sabalenka Jokingly Fans Herself With $5 Million Cheque After Winning US Open 2025; Video

Image: Aryna Sabalenka/tennis_fanaticss/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka not only conquered the court at the US Open 2025, she owned the stage after it, too. Moments after her dominant straight-sets victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, the Belarusian star added a humorous twist to the trophy ceremony that left fans smiling.

Clutching her massive winner’s cheque of $5 million, Sabalenka was approached by a presenter who kindly offered to hold it for her during the celebrations. But Sabalenka, with a big grin on her face, jokingly declined the offer and instead began fanning herself with the cheque, drawing laughter from the crowd and broadcasters alike.

The playful moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Sabalenka not just for her powerful game, but also her lighthearted charm. The image of her cooling off with a multimillion-dollar cheque perfectly captured the mood, a mix of relief, joy, and playful confidence after a long and grueling tournament.

On court, Sabalenka was all business. She defeated Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in a clinical display of baseline dominance and mental toughness, securing her second consecutive US Open title.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.