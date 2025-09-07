Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoid Collision With Riders During MotoGP Catalan GP; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

The Catalan Grand Prix main race saw a dramatic moment as Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi slipped and crashed mid-race, triggering a tense sequence on the track. Despite the crash, Bezzecchi and the rider behind him, VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who also fell while trying to avoid Bezzecchi, managed to steer clear of other incoming riders.

Bezzecchi lost control in a critical section, causing Di Giannantonio, who was closely following, to collide with him and crash as well. Both riders were forced out of the race, but fortunately, neither made contact with other competitors, preventing a larger pile-up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Race footage highlighted the quick reflexes of both riders as they navigated the dangerous situation, emphasizing the skill and awareness required at MotoGP level. Medical teams attended to Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio, confirming that neither suffered serious injuries.

The incident impacted the race dynamics, offering opportunities for other riders to gain positions. Both teams acknowledged the dramatic moment but were relieved that the crash did not escalate into a multi-rider accident.

The Catalan GP will be remembered for its competitive racing and this dramatic mid-race crash, showcasing the fine line between speed and safety in MotoGP.

Scary Visuals! Fermin Aldeguer Slips And Wipes Out Marco Bezzecchi During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video

Drama unfolded during the sprint race at the Catalan Grand Prix as Gresini Racing rider Fermin Aldeguer lost control and took out Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi in a dramatic turn. The incident occurred when Aldeguer, pushing hard into a challenging corner, slipped and collided with Bezzecchi, causing both riders to crash out.

The crash sparked immediate concern among teams and fans, as both riders appeared to be traveling at high speed when the incident occurred. Aldeguer, who had been pushing for position, could not recover from the slip, while Bezzecchi had little chance to avoid the collision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fortunately, both Aldeguer and Bezzecchi were reported to be alert and conscious after the crash, though the collision ended their chances in the sprint race.

The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes and razor-thin margins in MotoGP, where one small error can dramatically alter the outcome of a race. Fans will be watching closely for updates on both riders as the main race approaches.