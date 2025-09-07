 Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video
Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video

Kush Maini will now look to rebound in the Feature race, hoping to turn a disappointing Sprint race into a learning opportunity for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Image: Kush Maini/Formula 2/X/ Instagram

Kush Maini’s Formula 2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint race ended in frustration after he spun out following contact with Alex Dunne. The DAMS driver was forced off the circuit at Turn 3 on Lap 2, an incident that dramatically affected his race prospects.

The clash occurred early in the race when Dunne, driving for Rodin Motorsport, squeezed Maini off the track, causing the DAMS driver to lose control and spin. Maini was not able to continue the race.

Race stewards reviewed the incident and issued a 10-second time penalty to Dunne, which dropped him to 13th place in the official classification.

The incident highlights the fine margins in Formula 2 racing, where one aggressive move can have immediate consequences, affecting not only the drivers involved but also the championship standings. Kush Maini will now look to rebound in the Feature race, hoping to turn a disappointing Sprint race into a learning opportunity for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

