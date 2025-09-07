Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video

Image: Kush Maini/Formula 2/X/ Instagram

Kush Maini’s Formula 2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint race ended in frustration after he spun out following contact with Alex Dunne. The DAMS driver was forced off the circuit at Turn 3 on Lap 2, an incident that dramatically affected his race prospects.

The clash occurred early in the race when Dunne, driving for Rodin Motorsport, squeezed Maini off the track, causing the DAMS driver to lose control and spin. Maini was not able to continue the race.

Race stewards reviewed the incident and issued a 10-second time penalty to Dunne, which dropped him to 13th place in the official classification.

The incident highlights the fine margins in Formula 2 racing, where one aggressive move can have immediate consequences, affecting not only the drivers involved but also the championship standings. Kush Maini will now look to rebound in the Feature race, hoping to turn a disappointing Sprint race into a learning opportunity for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Hammer Time! Lewis Hamilton Arrives On Ducati Bearing Italian Flag Colours For F1 Italian GP Qualifying At Monza; Video

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton turned heads at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and not just for his racing skills. The Ferrari star made a stylish and symbolic entrance to the qualifying session, arriving on a Ducati motorcycle featuring a windshield adorned with the colors of the Italian flag.

The move was not only a nod to Hamilton’s future with Ferrari, but also a tribute to Italy’s deep motorsport heritage. Ducati, like Ferrari, is a legendary Italian brand, and Hamilton’s choice to arrive on the iconic red bike instantly caught the attention of fans, media, and paddock insiders alike.

Dressed casually in his usual fashionable flair, Hamilton looked relaxed and confident as he rode into the paddock. The green, white, and red colors on the Ducati’s windshield added a patriotic touch, further electrifying the passionate home crowd at Monza. For many, it felt like a symbolic merging of two Italian racing giants, Ferrari and Ducati, through one of the sport's most iconic figures.

With qualifying underway and the Tifosi roaring in support, Hamilton’s stylish arrival only adds to the buzz surrounding this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.