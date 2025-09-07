 Roaring Celebration! Aryna Sabalenka Slaps 'Tiger' Sticker On Coach's Head After Winning US Open 2025 Title; Video
As clips of the moment went viral, fans praised Sabalenka not only for her unstoppable play, but also for keeping the fun and authenticity alive on one of tennis’ biggest stages. The tiger, it seems, is here to stay.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: US Open/Jason Stacy/X/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka is a force on the court and a playful spirit off it. After clinching her second consecutive US Open title with a dominant straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova, Sabalenka carried on a now-beloved tradition in the player’s box: slapping a tiger sticker on the head of her fitness coach, Jason Stacy.

Just like last year, Jason had already placed the cartoon tiger sticker on his bald head in anticipation of her victory. And just like last year, Sabalenka spotted it, broke into laughter, and gave it a celebratory slap, a spontaneous, funny, and heartwarming moment that captured the joy of back-to-back triumphs.

The moment added a light-hearted twist to what had been a dominant and focused performance. Sabalenka dismantled Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3), showing off her raw power, deep returns, and aggressive court positioning.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.

