'Always Proud To Represent...': Mohammed Shami Delivers Match-Winning Spell Against Gujarat In Ranji Trophy

Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami expressed his gratitude and pride on social media following a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy, posting on X, “Grateful for the rhythm and hard work paying off. Always proud to represent my team.” The fast bowler’s remarks came after a dominant display against Gujarat at Eden Gardens.

Shami produced a match-winning spell, claiming an impressive eight-wicket haul that played a pivotal role in Bengal’s comprehensive 141-run victory. His pace, accuracy, and tactical bowling dismantled the Gujarat batting lineup, showcasing why he remains one of India’s premier fast bowlers.

The victory keeps Bengal’s campaign on a strong footing, and Shami’s performance has been lauded by teammates, fans, and cricket experts alike. Known for his work ethic and commitment to his teams, the veteran pacer’s social media post reflects both personal satisfaction and his enduring pride in representing Bengal.

With this performance, Shami reinforces his reputation as a match-winner and a key figure in India’s domestic cricket circuit, continuing to inspire young cricketers with his dedication and skill.

'Aaj Ka Sabse Kharab Story...': Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Responds Sharply To Viral Retirement Reports

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has firmly dismissed recent rumors suggesting his impending retirement from international cricket. In response to speculative reports, Shami took to Instagram to express his dismay, labeling the story as "Aaj ka sabse kharab story" (Worst story of today).

Shami posted a screenshot of a media report on his Instagram story, which stated that Shami was going to hang up his boots in Test cricket after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 34-year-old responded in a lengthy statement, displaying his dissatisfaction and rage.

The Indian pacer's reaction comes amid a period of significant transitions within Indian cricket, marked by the recent retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. As Indian cricket navigates this transitional phase, Shami's experience and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in mentoring emerging talents and maintaining the team's competitive edge on the international stage.