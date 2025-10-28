Ranji Trophy 2025: Shardul Thakur Still Hopes To Play For India Again

Shardul Thakur in a file pic | PTI

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur stated he had not given up hope of playing for India despite not being in the Indian team management's radar at the moment.

" It's important for me to keep performing and eventually return to the Indian team. Good performances will help me in selection. The ODI World Cup is also in South Africa, so there might be a place open for a bowling all-rounder at No 8. I am eyeing that spot," Thakur said after the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy game against Chhatisgarh on Tuesday.

The all-rounder had fierce determination writ large on his face when asked about his readiness for international cricket.

"I am ready to play international cricket," was his resounding answer.

"My preparation is such that if tomorrow I am asked to play international cricket, I am ready for that," he added.

The openers haven't done that well for Mumbai in the first couple of Ranji games.

Thakur was looking forward to having the experienced India star Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the eleven for the match against Rajasthan in Jaipur starting November 1.

"He has never disappointed and has put up big scores. When he gets in there, when he is set, he makes sure that he scores a big hundred. That's a big positive," said Thakur.

The Mumbai skipper reserved high praise for spinner Himanshu Singh and predicted a bright future for him.

The 22-year-old had a match haul of 4/108 in 45 overs and more importantly gave Mumbai some crucial breakthroughs.

"I think he bowled very well. It's not easy to play an under-23 game, then come into the Ranji Trophy and do well. He got us wickets early in the innings, which was crucial," said Thakur.

Talking about Shams Mulani's prolific performances for Mumbai lately and in the last couple of years, Thakur felt he hoped the left-arm spinner would go on to play for India.

"Everyone aims and everyone's goal is to play for India. Eventually, I feel he will get his due one day because he has been performing for us year after year," he added.