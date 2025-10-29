'Kya Comeback Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For A Duck During PAK Vs SA 1st T20 Match

Image: X

Pakistan player Babar Azam faced harsh criticism online after being dismissed for a duck during the first T20 international against South Africa. The much-anticipated clash, held on Tuesday, saw Babar’s early exit add to Pakistan’s batting woes, sparking a wave of reactions from disappointed fans and amused critics across social media.

Babar, known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, fell without scoring while attempting to find form at the top of the order. His dismissal left fans frustrated, as Pakistan had relied heavily on him to anchor the innings against a strong South African bowling attack.

However, his failure to open the account became a talking point as memes and sarcastic comments flooded X (formerly Twitter), with users mocking his recent dip in T20 performances.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As the series continues, all eyes will be on Babar Azam to silence his detractors and regain his rhythm with the bat. For now, however, his duck in the first T20 has become the latest meme fest in the cricketing world.