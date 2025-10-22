 South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sheri/X

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada brought a touch of fun to the field during the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Positioned near the boundary line while fielding, Rabada engaged with the local crowd, throwing his hands in the air and encouraging their cheers.

The Rawalpindi spectators responded enthusiastically, erupting into loud applause and chants, creating a rare, light-hearted moment in the intense Test match. Rabada’s playful interaction showcased his charismatic side, proving that even in the high-pressure environment of international cricket, players can connect with fans beyond the game.

Social media quickly picked up clips of the incident, with fans praising Rabada’s energy and sportsmanship. Many noted that moments like these highlight the universal appeal of cricket, where players and spectators can share smiles alongside the competition.

Rabada’s fun exchange with the crowd not only entertained fans but also added a memorable, cheerful chapter to the ongoing PAK vs SA Test series.

