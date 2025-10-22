'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

A comical moment unfolded during the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi when Pakistan’s Salman Agha found himself at the center of internet banter after a botched attempt at a catch.

The incident occurred when Salman, positioned at slip, sprinted backward and launched himself in an acrobatic dive to complete what could have been a stunning grab. He managed to get both hands to the ball, but it slipped through his palms and bounced off softly onto his face before dropping harmlessly to the turf. The sequence left teammates and fans momentarily stunned and the internet instantly amused.

Clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of playful trolling. One user humorously remarked, “Ye toh inka roj ka hai,” poking fun at Pakistan’s fielding woes that often make headlines. Others joined in with memes and jokes, comparing the moment to classic fielding bloopers seen over the years.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

While Salman Agha escaped any serious injury, his unfortunate mishap added to the long list of light-hearted moments in cricket that fans love to revisit. As one fan aptly put it, “Only Pakistan can turn a simple catch into pure entertainment.”