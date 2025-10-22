 'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video

'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video

While Salman Agha escaped any serious injury, his unfortunate mishap added to the long list of light-hearted moments in cricket that fans love to revisit. As one fan aptly put it, “Only Pakistan can turn a simple catch into pure entertainment.”

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: cric.green92/Instagram

A comical moment unfolded during the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi when Pakistan’s Salman Agha found himself at the center of internet banter after a botched attempt at a catch.

The incident occurred when Salman, positioned at slip, sprinted backward and launched himself in an acrobatic dive to complete what could have been a stunning grab. He managed to get both hands to the ball, but it slipped through his palms and bounced off softly onto his face before dropping harmlessly to the turf. The sequence left teammates and fans momentarily stunned and the internet instantly amused.

Read Also
PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Fans In Lahore Cheer As DRS Call Goes Against Shan Masood Due To Babar Azam...
article-image
Read Also
'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Natak Hai': Netizens Troll Pakistan Players For Dropping Crucial Catch Of Richa...
article-image

Clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of playful trolling. One user humorously remarked, “Ye toh inka roj ka hai,” poking fun at Pakistan’s fielding woes that often make headlines. Others joined in with memes and jokes, comparing the moment to classic fielding bloopers seen over the years.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

FPJ Shorts
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

While Salman Agha escaped any serious injury, his unfortunate mishap added to the long list of light-hearted moments in cricket that fans love to revisit. As one fan aptly put it, “Only Pakistan can turn a simple catch into pure entertainment.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd...

South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd...

'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans &...

'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans &...

ICC Womens World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In...

ICC Womens World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In...

'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK...

'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat...