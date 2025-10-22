'The Truth Can Be Hidden, But It…': Pawan Sehrawat's Cryptic Post Sparks Controversy After Tamil Thalaivas' Recent Defeat In Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Image: Pawan Sehrawat/Instagram

A cloud of controversy has surrounded the Tamil Thalaivas after star raider Pawan Sehrawat shared a cryptic and emotional post following the Thalaivas' narrow 44–43 defeat to the Bengal Warriorz in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season. The post, made on his official Instagram handle, read, “The truth can be hidden but it can never be suppressed.” Alongside this, Pawan wrote, “Thankful for all the love and support lately. I’ll soon share the facts — no one should ever go through this again and most importantly fans’ emotions can’t be cheated. It’s been painful, but I’ll stand up again.”

The message immediately drew widespread attention from fans and analysts, sparking speculation about unrest within the Tamil Thalaivas camp. Pawan Sehrawat, one of the league’s biggest stars, was reportedly sent home earlier in the season for disciplinary reasons. His sudden exit had already raised eyebrows, and this cryptic statement appears to suggest deeper issues within the team’s management.

While Pawan refrained from naming anyone directly, his words, especially his reference to “fans’ emotions can’t be cheated,” imply frustration with the handling of team matters behind the scenes. His post has since gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions and messages of support from fans urging him to reveal the full story. Many believe his statement hints at a lack of transparency and growing discontent within the franchise.

As of now, neither Pawan Sehrawat nor the Tamil Thalaivas management has offered further clarification. However, the situation has sparked a wider discussion about internal dynamics in Pro Kabaddi franchises and the treatment of star players. With Pawan promising to “share the facts soon,” the kabaddi world now watches closely, wondering what truths might emerge from one of the league’s most dramatic storylines of the season.

'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL Season 12 Citing Disciplinary Reasons

In a dramatic development during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Tamil Thalaivas have officially announced the release of their captain and star raider, Pawan Sehrawat, for the remainder of the season. The franchise confirmed the decision via a statement on social media, citing disciplinary reasons behind the move.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the statement read.

Sehrawat, who was one of the marquee players in the league and widely regarded as one of the most dangerous raiders in modern kabaddi, was named captain of the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the Season 12 campaign. His presence was expected to boost the team's chances, both through his on-mat skills and leadership.

However, reports suggest that Sehrawat had a fallout with the team’s coaching staff, which ultimately led to this unexpected exit. While no specific details about the incident have been officially released, the situation appears to have escalated to a point where the management deemed it necessary to part ways with their star player.