 VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

The crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi chanted "AQI, AQI" during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour event. A video of the same has gone viral. The chants came amid worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR. Notably, Messi's flight from Mumbai to Delhi was also delayed due to inclement weather conditions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Image; ambivertmoon/X

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the organisers faced an unusual reception from the crowd during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour event. The spectators chanted “AQI, AQI,” drawing attention to the city’s worsening air pollution levels. A video of the incident quickly went viral.

The chants coincided with Delhi-NCR’s air quality remaining in the “severe” category. The public outcry highlighted growing frustration over environmental conditions, which had also caused delays in Messi’s flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Read Also
'It's Totally Messed Up!': Kiren Rijiju Mocks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Awkward Passes To Lionel...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel...
article-image

Despite the focus on air pollution, the event continued with fans cheering for Messi, creating a striking contrast between the excitement of the sporting occasion and the city’s ongoing environmental crisis. The episode underscored how public gatherings often become platforms for citizens to voice pressing civic concerns.

Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama
Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama
US Military Strikes 3 Boats In Pacific Ocean, Kills 8 In Operation Southern Spear
US Military Strikes 3 Boats In Pacific Ocean, Kills 8 In Operation Southern Spear
Vijay Diwas 2025: The 1971 Indo-Pak War That Reshaped A Subcontinent| Details Inside
Vijay Diwas 2025: The 1971 Indo-Pak War That Reshaped A Subcontinent| Details Inside
PM Degree Defamation Case: Gujarat Court Rejects AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh's Plea For Separate Trial
PM Degree Defamation Case: Gujarat Court Rejects AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh's Plea For Separate Trial

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a historic moment for Indian football fans as the global icon continued his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. The stadium, better known for legendary cricketing encounters, witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement as thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro, turning the venue into a celebration of football and fandom.

As Messi entered the stadium premises, chants of his name echoed through the stands, with fans waving banners, Argentina jerseys, and handmade posters celebrating the legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep admiration Indian fans hold for the football legend who has inspired generations with his brilliance, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Messi acknowledged the crowd with warm smiles and waves, a simple gesture that sent supporters into raptures. His presence at Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolised more than just a tour stop; it represented the growing influence of football in India and the emotional connection fans share with global sporting icons. For many, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that fulfilled childhood dreams shaped by late-night matches and unforgettable goals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel...

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel...

VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India...

VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India...

WATCH: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Jamnagar To Meet Anant Ambani At Vantara, Set To Conclude GOAT...

WATCH: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Jamnagar To Meet Anant Ambani At Vantara, Set To Conclude GOAT...

Sportvot x FPJ: Braj Premier League Witness Amazing Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Braj Premier League Witness Amazing Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League 2025 Delivers Exciting Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League 2025 Delivers Exciting Matches