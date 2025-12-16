VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

Image; ambivertmoon/X

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the organisers faced an unusual reception from the crowd during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour event. The spectators chanted “AQI, AQI,” drawing attention to the city’s worsening air pollution levels. A video of the incident quickly went viral.

The chants coincided with Delhi-NCR’s air quality remaining in the “severe” category. The public outcry highlighted growing frustration over environmental conditions, which had also caused delays in Messi’s flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Despite the focus on air pollution, the event continued with fans cheering for Messi, creating a striking contrast between the excitement of the sporting occasion and the city’s ongoing environmental crisis. The episode underscored how public gatherings often become platforms for citizens to voice pressing civic concerns.

Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a historic moment for Indian football fans as the global icon continued his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. The stadium, better known for legendary cricketing encounters, witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement as thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro, turning the venue into a celebration of football and fandom.

As Messi entered the stadium premises, chants of his name echoed through the stands, with fans waving banners, Argentina jerseys, and handmade posters celebrating the legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep admiration Indian fans hold for the football legend who has inspired generations with his brilliance, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Messi acknowledged the crowd with warm smiles and waves, a simple gesture that sent supporters into raptures. His presence at Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolised more than just a tour stop; it represented the growing influence of football in India and the emotional connection fans share with global sporting icons. For many, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that fulfilled childhood dreams shaped by late-night matches and unforgettable goals.