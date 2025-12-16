'It's Totally Messed Up!': Kiren Rijiju Mocks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Awkward Passes To Lionel Messi During Hyderabad Exhibition Match | VIDEO | X

New Delhi: A social media post by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has gone viral after he poked fun at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s on-field moment with football icon Lionel Messi during an exhibition match in Hyderabad.

The match, held on December 14 as part of Messi’s GOAT India Tour, featured Reddy attempting to pass the ball to the Argentine legend at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rijiju shared a video clip from the event, captioned with the line, “It’s totally messed up!!”, drawing attention to Reddy’s inaccurate passes that sent the ball veering far left and right instead of reaching Messi directly. The post quickly gained traction online, clocking thousands of views, likes and comments.

Awkward passes force Messi to chase the ball

The video shows CM Reddy enthusiastically participating in the friendly match, repeatedly kicking the ball wide of Messi. The errant passes forced the footballer, known globally for his precision and control, to run across the pitch to retrieve the ball.

Social media users described the moment as a comic mismatch, with the footage circulating widely across platforms.

Messi event in Kolkata draws scrutiny

The Hyderabad exhibition came even as another Messi-related event in India drew serious scrutiny. In Kolkata, members of an inquiry committee appointed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Salt Lake Stadium to investigate chaos during a Messi event held a day earlier.

The panel, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, is examining crowd management, facilities for spectators and CCTV footage to fix responsibility for alleged lapses. The disorder saw protests, vandalism and Messi leaving the field early.

Police later arrested the main organiser, and an FIR was lodged.