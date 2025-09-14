'I Will Not Play Kabaddi Ever Again': Pawan Sehrawat Makes Huge Statement After His Removal From Tamil Thalaivas During PKL 12

Image: Pawan Sehrawat/Tamil Thalaivas/Instagram

After being sent home from PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) season 12 for disciplinary reasons, Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat has finally broken his silence on the episode. Following his dismissal from the team, the 29-year-old captain of the Indian kabaddi team took to social media to explain his side of the story.

Pawan Sehrawat breaks silence on his ouster from PKL

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Sehrawat declared that he would never play kabaddi again if the accusations against him turned out to be accurate.

“After yesterday’s post, I thank all of you for your calls and messages. I was in the same team in season 9, and I received a lot of support through my injury back then. Arjun, my younger brother, and I made a lot of plans to take the team forward. However, we were unable to do so due to a particular individual,”.

“The franchise has put allegations of indiscipline against me, and I have been a part of the Indian team and am fully aware of what discipline means. If I am found to be indisciplined anywhere or if the allegations against me prove to be true, I will not play kabaddi ever again,” he added.

Tamil Thalaivas statement on Pawan Sehrawat

According to reports Sehrawat had a fallout with the team’s coaching staff, which ultimately led to this unexpected exit. While no specific details about the incident have been officially released, the situation appears to have escalated to a point where the management deemed it necessary to part ways with their star player.

The franchise released a statement in which they said,“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,”.