 PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Fans In Lahore Cheer As DRS Call Goes Against Shan Masood Due To Babar Azam Being The Next Batter To Walk Out To Bat; Video
Spectators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were heard cheering as the DRS call went against Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Day 1 of the opening Test against South Africa. With fans keen to watch Babar Azam out in the middle, they cheered for Masood, who had to perish for 76 after being dismissed by Prenelan Subrayen.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
Babar Azam (R). | (Image Credits: X)

The incident occurred in the 48th over of the innings as the ball from Subrayen went in straight with the arm and slid in instead of turning. It beat the inside edge of the bat of the left-hander and pinned him below the knee roll. With no bat involved and ball-tracking showing three reds, Masood had to leave the field. The wicket also broke the 161-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq.

With Babar dropped for the recent Asia Cup 2025 edition too, fans have been keen to see him play for a while now. At the time of writing this, the former Pakistan skipper was on 24, clattering four boundaries.

Shan Masood had won the toss and opted to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Meanwhile, the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore went the home side's way as Masood opted to bat first.

Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan.

West Indies playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

Kagiso Rabada had got the better of Abdullah Shafique in the very first over of the innings, dismissing the opener only for two runs. The Proteas had lost both Tests when they toured Pakistan in 2021.

