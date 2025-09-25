'Updated Version Of Babar Azam': Pakistan Batter Saim Ayub Brutally Trolled After Registering His 4th Duck Of Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub has been brutally trolled after notching up his fourth duck of Asia Cup 2025 as he was dismissed by Mahedi Hasan during the decisive match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Netizens slammed Ayub for his lack of match awareness and trolled by referring to him as 'updated version of Babar Azam'.

The southpaw's dismissal during Thursday's match occurred only in the second over as Jaker Ali brought Ayub into the attack. The left-hander, who is an explosive batter, went for the big shot by trying to clear mid-on. However, the youngster only picked out Rishad Hossain, who took a simple catch as Bangladesh took two Pakistani wickets within the powerplay.

The 23-year-old had scored a duck against India, Oman and UAE before the Bangladesh game.

Watch some of the netizens reactions below:

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai

Litton Das continued to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali had won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The Men in Green had lost the in-form Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over, perishing to Taskin Ahmed. At the time of writing this, Pakistan had lost their fourth wicket as Hossain had dismissed Hussain Talat, with only 33 runs on the board.

The winner of the match will face Team India in the final on September 28, Sunday.