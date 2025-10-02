IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul's Unbeaten 53 Puts Team India Firmly Ahead After Mohammed Siraj & Jasprit Bumrah Shine With The Ball

KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 53 (L). | (Credits: X)

Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav wrecked havoc on a hapless West Indies outfit to bowl them out for 162 and thereafter KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a position of strength on day one of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rahul (53) notched up a creditable half-century while skipper Shubman Gill remained not out on 18 as India went to stumps on day one at 121/2 in 38 overs, trailing by just 41 runs.

Jaiswal (36) and Sai Sudharsan were the only wickets lost. The former losing his wicket to pacer Jayden Seales while the latter was scalped by WI skipper Roston Chase.

Earlier, Siraj scalped four, Bumrah three and Kuldeep two to send the Windies packing after they elected to bat first after winning the toss.

The first notable action from the opening session was the run out scare that John Campbell got from a sharp Nitish Kumar Reddy at square.

Campbell shrugged off that moment cracking two fluent boundaries to kickstart his morning as West Indies got their innings underway.

From the initial impressions of the pitch, it seemed a good, hard wicket with enough in it for the batters and the pacers for an even contest.

However, Mohammad Siraj struck for India soon as he sent back Tagenarine Chanderpaul for no score getting him caught behind through the legs by wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel.

Campbell didn’t last too long either as he was given out to Bumrah after nicking a ball behind to Jurel after some consistent probing by India’s pace king.

Siraj then bowled a beauty of a delivery that Brandon King completely failed to pick to see his middle-stump uprooted as the Hyderabadi brought out his now-famous Siuuu celebration in style.

Alick Athanaze became Siraj’s third and India’s fourth wicket as he went down the same track as his team-mates as he perished fishing outside off stump holing out to KL Rahul at second slip.

Thereafter, skipper Roston Chase and Shai Hope attempted to stitch together a semblance of a partnership that provided some hope for the visitors.

The West Indies were in tatters at 42/4 with all their dread of playing against a top-class Indian team came true with a lot of work needing to be done to make a match of this Test match.

Having last won a Test match in India in 1994 and their last Test series victory coming in 1983, the West Indies were all too aware of what they were up against coming into the Ahmedabad Test.

Shubman Gill introduced spin in the 22nd over as he brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack to check the Windies batsmen’s ability against the turning ball.

Just when there seemed a quaint hope of light for the West Indies, Kuldeep crushed Hope’s hopes with a lovely flighted delivery that the batter attempted to cover drive but failed in gauging its trajectory as his lost his off stump.

The Windies were reeling at 90/5 at lunch.

When play resumed post lunch, the pattern continued as far as the West Indies were concerned.

Chase was the first to go as the marauding Siraj bowled a peach of a delivery to beat the West Indies skipper with a false shot to get him caught behind to Jurel, who made no mistake in holding onto the catch.

Thereafter, Bumrah scalped two, Washington Sundar one and Kuldeep the final wicket to flatten the West Indies. The two Bumrah wickets of Justin Greaves and Johann Layne were such classic yorkers that epitomize the legend's lore.

Greaves and Layne were left flummoxed by the genius of Bumrah. Khary Pierre made 11 runs on Test debut before getting beaten to Washington's wiles.

Team India go hammer and tongs after cautious start

In India's response, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were solid as the home team reached 23/0 when the skies opened up to disrupt proceedings. After that cautious start, Jaiswal went berserk slamming a flurry of boundaries that accelerated India's scoring.

The Mumbai batter eventually perished after an eye-catching 36. Sai Sudharsan didn't stay for too long departing for seven trapped lbw by Chase as India slipped to 91/2.