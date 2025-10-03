 Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar

The football icon confirmed his participation, sparking excitement among fans who will get the rare chance to see the Argentine legend up close across four cities.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Image: Lionel Messi/ Instagram

Lionel Messi is set to make a long-awaited return to India this December as part of the highly anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, marking his first visit to the country in 14 years. The football icon confirmed his participation, sparking excitement among fans who will get the rare chance to see the Argentine legend up close across four cities.

Taking to Instagram he shared a message stating, "I’m truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries."

GOAT Tour details

The GOAT Tour will bring together sport, music, culture,fan experiences, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, and even a unique padel showcase.

FPJ Shorts
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking Immediate Release
Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking Immediate Release
Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More
Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More
Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit
Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit

As per India Today report, Messi will visit Kolkata on December 13 at the Salt Lake Stadium the very ground where he last played in 2011. There, he is expected to headline the “GOAT Concert” and the “GOAT Cup," sharing the field with Indian sports stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes.

Adding to the celebrations, a 25-foot mural of Messi will be unveiled during the city’s Durga Puja festivities, alongside what organisers call the biggest statue ever built in his honour.

Read Also
Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup Jersey To PM Modi For 75th Birthday Ahead Of India Tour
article-image

The Mumbai leg of the tour will feature the “Padel GOAT Cup,” with a potential star-studded line-up including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and other Bollywood celebrities.

The report states that his personal security team will work closely with local authorities to ensure smooth execution of all events. Tickets for the GOAT Tour are expected to start at Rs 3,500.

Read Also
Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears Ahead of Argentina Vs Venezuela Match In What Could Be His Final...
article-image

Will Messi visit Kerala in November?

Even before the GOAT tour, the big question is whether Messi will come to Kerala for Argentina's international friendly match. The Argentina national football team has included India in its schedule for a November FIFA international window.

The Lionel Scaloni-coached world champions are set to play a friendly match between November 10-18, though the opponents and venue are yet to be finalised.

If that visit goes ahead, it could mean Messi making two trips to India within two months but it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old forward will feature in the Kerala match.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan;...

Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan;...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Eyes Century, West Indies Look For Early Wickets

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Eyes Century, West Indies Look For Early Wickets

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...