Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar

Image: Lionel Messi/ Instagram

Lionel Messi is set to make a long-awaited return to India this December as part of the highly anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, marking his first visit to the country in 14 years. The football icon confirmed his participation, sparking excitement among fans who will get the rare chance to see the Argentine legend up close across four cities.

Taking to Instagram he shared a message stating, "I’m truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries."

GOAT Tour details

The GOAT Tour will bring together sport, music, culture,fan experiences, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, and even a unique padel showcase.

As per India Today report, Messi will visit Kolkata on December 13 at the Salt Lake Stadium the very ground where he last played in 2011. There, he is expected to headline the “GOAT Concert” and the “GOAT Cup," sharing the field with Indian sports stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes.

Adding to the celebrations, a 25-foot mural of Messi will be unveiled during the city’s Durga Puja festivities, alongside what organisers call the biggest statue ever built in his honour.

The Mumbai leg of the tour will feature the “Padel GOAT Cup,” with a potential star-studded line-up including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and other Bollywood celebrities.

The report states that his personal security team will work closely with local authorities to ensure smooth execution of all events. Tickets for the GOAT Tour are expected to start at Rs 3,500.

Will Messi visit Kerala in November?

Even before the GOAT tour, the big question is whether Messi will come to Kerala for Argentina's international friendly match. The Argentina national football team has included India in its schedule for a November FIFA international window.

The Lionel Scaloni-coached world champions are set to play a friendly match between November 10-18, though the opponents and venue are yet to be finalised.

If that visit goes ahead, it could mean Messi making two trips to India within two months but it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old forward will feature in the Kerala match.