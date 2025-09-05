Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears Ahead of Argentina Vs Venezuela Match In What Could Be His Final Appearance On Home Soil

Image: X

Ahead of the World Cup qualifying match in Buenos Aires on Thursday night, Lionel Messi broke down in tears in what may be his final home game. He then scored to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over Venezuela. In the days preceding the game, Messi himself had already recognised the importance of the match. "Being the final game in the qualifying round, it will hold great significance for me. In a postgame interview with Apple TV following Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semifinal victory over Orlando City on August 27, he stated, "I don't know if there will be friendlies or more games after that."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The goal was scored in the 39th minute. Instead of shooting after breaking into the Venezuelan penalty area, Julian Alvarez squared the ball across the goal's face. Alvarez set up Messi, who calmly tapped home with his renowned left foot after spotting his captain at his side. As if it were a final, the crowd erupted, chanting his name, waving flags, and celebrating.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Has Messi played his last match for Argentina?

Argentina had already secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico would co-host. However, the match against Venezuela was about more than just qualifying. It had to do with Argentina saying goodbye to their captain at home. Before the match, CONMEBOL posted a picture of Messi with the words, "The last dance is coming."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lionel Scaloni, the national coach, acknowledged that the event was emotional for everyone involved, not just the captain. "Yes, since this is our final qualifying match, Leo has stated that it will be an emotional, unique, and pleasant match. I will love it more than anyone else. Since he genuinely deserves it, it has been a pleasure to be able to coach him. Let's hope that stadiumgoers will feel the same way,"

Argentina crusie past Venezuela

Lionel Messi scored twice while Lautaro Martinez added to his goals tally as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. While Messi has not announced anything officially regarding his retirement, it is likely that this was his final game at home. Argentina are at the top of the points table when it comes to the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers with 38 points (12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses). Venezuela, on the other hand, are seventh with 18 points with the top six teams getting direct qualification to the World Cup.