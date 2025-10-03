Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video

A video of fans performing the garba step inspired Arshdeep Singh’s plane gesture and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's head-tilt celebration has gone viral on social media. The creatively choreographed dance was a brutal dig at Pakistan for their unsporting gesture during the recent Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates.

In a viral video from the tournament, Arshdeep Singh was seen gesturing towards the crowd, making an airplane with his hands and crashing it into his bottom. The gesture was a savage reply to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who had repeatedly taunted the Indian crowd with a plane crash and a vile, ‘6-0’ gesture.

On the other hand, Pakistan spinner Abrara Ahmed brought back ‘Head Tilt’ celebration during the Asia Cup final against India after dismissing Sanju Samson. However, the Indin trio of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma added a playful twist to the celebrations after India won the final in Dubai on September 28.

India Outclass Pakistan to Clinch Asia Cup Title in Style

India capped off a flawless Asia Cup campaign with a commanding performance, going unbeaten en route to lifting the trophy. In the Super Four stage, they dismantled Pakistan by six wickets, driven by a blistering 74 off 39 balls from Abhishek Sharma and steady support from Shubman Gill.

The final brought more drama, with Pakistan looking in control at 113/1 before suffering a shocking collapse. They lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs, folding for 146. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling charge with an excellent 4/30, while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy delivered crucial breakthroughs to trigger the downfall.

Chasing 147, India faced early jitters, slumping to 20/3. However, Tilak Varma anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 53 balls, forming a vital 60-run stand with Shivam Dube, who chipped in with a crucial 33. With pressure mounting in the final overs, it was Rinku Singh who held his nerve, smashing the winning boundary to secure a five-wicket win with just two balls to spare.

It was a fitting end to India’s dominant run, once again asserting their supremacy in Asia and delivering a performance to remember against their arch-rivals.