 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment, Says ‘No Malice In My Heart..’
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment, Says ‘No Malice In My Heart..’

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment, Says ‘No Malice In My Heart..’

While introducing Pakistan batter Natalia Parvaiz during commentary, Mir said, “Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.”

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Image: Sana Mir/X

Former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir has issued a clarification following a controversy over her reference to “Azad Kashmir” during commentary in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The incident occurred during Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh when Mir, while speaking about batter Natalia Pervaiz, described her as being from “Azad Kashmir,”  the term used in Pakistan for the region officially known as Pakistan-administered Kashmir, sparking criticism.

The 29-year-old Pervaiz hails from the town of Bandala in the region that is illegally occupied by Pakistan. While introducing the batter during commentary, Mir said, “Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.”

Sana Mir issues clarification

Responding to the uproar, Mir took to social media to issue a clarification, stressing that her commentary carried no political undertone. She explained that her intention was only to share the background and struggles of the player.

FPJ Shorts
Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges
Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill

Taking to X she wrote, "It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at the public level."

“My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators as where the players come from," Mir wrote in a social media post.

Read Also
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs...
article-image

She further stressed that it was a routine part of commentary to spotlight players’ journeys from different parts of the country.

“I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments," she added.

Read Also
ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...
article-image

Pakistan suffer crushing loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket team began their Women's World Cup 2025 in style as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on October 2, Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, Bangladesh had them 2/2 after the first over as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin perishing for golden ducks.

The 42-run stand between Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim was the highest of the innings as the Women in Green failed to get any momentum going for them. Pakistan were skittled out for just 129 in 38.3 overs with Shamim top-scored for them with 23 runs.

Chasing 130 runs for victory, Rubya Haider anchored the innings for Bangladesh, finishing with an unbeaten score of 54 off 77 deliveries with eight boundaries. Bangladesh won the match by seven wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on India in the Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 5 in Colombo.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock...

Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...