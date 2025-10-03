ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pak Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment, Says ‘No Malice In My Heart..’

Image: Sana Mir/X

Former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir has issued a clarification following a controversy over her reference to “Azad Kashmir” during commentary in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The incident occurred during Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh when Mir, while speaking about batter Natalia Pervaiz, described her as being from “Azad Kashmir,” the term used in Pakistan for the region officially known as Pakistan-administered Kashmir, sparking criticism.

The 29-year-old Pervaiz hails from the town of Bandala in the region that is illegally occupied by Pakistan. While introducing the batter during commentary, Mir said, “Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.”

Sana Mir issues clarification

Responding to the uproar, Mir took to social media to issue a clarification, stressing that her commentary carried no political undertone. She explained that her intention was only to share the background and struggles of the player.

Taking to X she wrote, "It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at the public level."

“My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators as where the players come from," Mir wrote in a social media post.

She further stressed that it was a routine part of commentary to spotlight players’ journeys from different parts of the country.

“I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments," she added.

Pakistan suffer crushing loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket team began their Women's World Cup 2025 in style as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on October 2, Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, Bangladesh had them 2/2 after the first over as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin perishing for golden ducks.

The 42-run stand between Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim was the highest of the innings as the Women in Green failed to get any momentum going for them. Pakistan were skittled out for just 129 in 38.3 overs with Shamim top-scored for them with 23 runs.

Chasing 130 runs for victory, Rubya Haider anchored the innings for Bangladesh, finishing with an unbeaten score of 54 off 77 deliveries with eight boundaries. Bangladesh won the match by seven wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on India in the Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 5 in Colombo.