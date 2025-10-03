 IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

With a solid foundation now in place, India will aim to build a commanding lead and take full control of the match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

WICKET! West Indies finally get the breakthrough as Team India skipper Shubman Gill departs for 50 runs after being dismissed by counterpart Roston Cahse

Shubman Gill has brought up his 8th half-century off 94 balls and appears well set for a big innings. India are comfortably placed at 188/2, having already secured a first-innings lead. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is batting on 84 and is in a strong position to reach a well-deserved century.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India ended the day in a strong position at 121/2, trailing by just 41 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the West Indies endured a tough day as Indian bowlers dominated from the outset. Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up the innings with three wickets, dismissing the visitors for just 162 in under 50 overs. With a solid foundation now in place, India will aim to build a commanding lead and take full control of the match.

FPJ Shorts
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill
Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan;...

Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan;...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification On ‘Azad Kashmir’...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...