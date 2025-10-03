IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shubman Gill Departs As India Take Lead Against West Indies

WICKET! West Indies finally get the breakthrough as Team India skipper Shubman Gill departs for 50 runs after being dismissed by counterpart Roston Cahse

Shubman Gill has brought up his 8th half-century off 94 balls and appears well set for a big innings. India are comfortably placed at 188/2, having already secured a first-innings lead. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is batting on 84 and is in a strong position to reach a well-deserved century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India ended the day in a strong position at 121/2, trailing by just 41 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the West Indies endured a tough day as Indian bowlers dominated from the outset. Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up the innings with three wickets, dismissing the visitors for just 162 in under 50 overs. With a solid foundation now in place, India will aim to build a commanding lead and take full control of the match.