 'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans & Players Offer Condolences
'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans & Players Offer Condolences

This sad announcement marks a deeply personal moment for the cricketer, as the cricketing community rallies around him to offer love and support in his time of loss.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistani cricketer Aamir Jamal shared a heartbreaking post on X, announcing the death of his newborn daughter. Expressing his grief, he wrote, “From Allah, to Allah. I couldn’t hold you longer my lil Angel. Baba & mama will miss you. May you stay on highest ranks in Heaven.”

The emotional post drew an outpouring of support and condolences from fans, fellow cricketers, and well-wishers, who offered messages of comfort during this difficult time. Many praised his courage for sharing such a personal loss publicly, while others expressed their prayers for the baby’s peaceful rest.

The tragedy has highlighted the emotional struggles parents face, even for public figures, reminding fans that grief transcends fame. In response, social media was filled with heartfelt messages of empathy, solidarity, and prayers for strength for Aamir Jamal and his family.

