'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans & Players Offer Condolences

Pakistani cricketer Aamir Jamal shared a heartbreaking post on X, announcing the death of his newborn daughter. Expressing his grief, he wrote, “From Allah, to Allah. I couldn’t hold you longer my lil Angel. Baba & mama will miss you. May you stay on highest ranks in Heaven.”

The emotional post drew an outpouring of support and condolences from fans, fellow cricketers, and well-wishers, who offered messages of comfort during this difficult time. Many praised his courage for sharing such a personal loss publicly, while others expressed their prayers for the baby’s peaceful rest.

The tragedy has highlighted the emotional struggles parents face, even for public figures, reminding fans that grief transcends fame. In response, social media was filled with heartfelt messages of empathy, solidarity, and prayers for strength for Aamir Jamal and his family.

This sad announcement marks a deeply personal moment for the cricketer, as the cricketing community rallies around him to offer love and support in his time of loss.

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

During the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a moment of high drama unfolded when spinner Noman Ali trapped South African batter Kyle Verreynne plumb in front of the stumps. The delivery, quicker and turning in sharply from middle, caught Verreynne completely off guard as he attempted a sweep shot but missed, with the ball thudding straight into his pads.

The Pakistan players immediately went up in a loud appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger. Verreynne, visibly unsure, opted for a review. However, the replays confirmed Pakistan’s confidence, Ultra Edge showed no spike, and Ball Tracking revealed three reds, upholding the on-field decision.

Moments after being adjudged out, Verreynne appeared frustrated and was seen exchanging words with one of the Pakistani players. Before the situation could escalate, pacer Hasan Ali quickly intervened, calming Verreynne down and diffusing the tension.

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.