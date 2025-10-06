Sidra Amin Gets Hit By Deepti Sharma's Throw During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

In a surprising moment during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India Women and Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Deepti Sharma's throw inadvertently struck Pakistan's Sidra Amin on the leg.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of Pakistan's chase of 248 runs. As Sidra Amin attempted a quick single to the cover region, Deepti Sharma, stationed nearby, reacted swiftly to intercept the ball. In her attempt to field, Sharma's throw accidentally hit Amin on the leg.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media platforms, garnering attention from fans and commentators alike. While such occurrences are rare, they highlight the unpredictable nature of cricket and the split-second decisions players must make on the field.

Despite the accidental contact, the match continued without further incident. India went on to win the match by 88 runs, with Deepti Sharma contributing significantly with the ball, taking 3 wickets and playing a pivotal role in India's victory.

'11-0 Is Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav's Bold Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has stirred the pot ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, set to be played in Colombo. When asked about the arch-rivalry between the two teams in the women’s format, Suryakumar delivered a sharp, confident statement that has since sparked discussions across the cricketing world.

“I’ll again say, rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0,” said the flamboyant batter, alluding to India’s perfect record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs. India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the 50-over format, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on each occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryakumar’s remark underlines the current gulf between the two sides in women’s cricket, but it also adds spice to an already emotionally charged encounter. The India vs Pakistan fixture, regardless of the format or stage, carries immense weight, both in terms of fan interest and political undertones. However, his comments also serve as a motivational reminder for the Indian team to maintain their unbeaten run and not take the opposition lightly.

India’s women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be stepping onto the field not just to preserve a spotless record, but to assert their dominance on the world stage. On the other hand, Pakistan will be eyeing the perfect opportunity to rewrite history and register a statement win.

Suryakumar's words reflect the confidence currently surging through Indian cricket across formats, but they also place pressure on the women’s side to deliver on expectations. While many Indian fans have echoed his sentiments with pride, others have cautioned that complacency can be dangerous in a World Cup setting, where every match presents a fresh challenge.