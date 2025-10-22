Fan Traveling With Indian Cricketers On Same Flight Calls Out Yashasvi Jaiswal as Disappointment, 'Rohit Sharma Is Real Legend,' Know Why:

Fan Traveling With Indian Cricketers On Flight Calls Out Yashasvi Jaiswal as Disappointment, 'Rohit Sharma Is Real Legend,' Know Why: | Instagram @saishar0

A fan coincidentally sharing travel space with the Indian Cricket Team on their Australia Tour has shared an inside video while boarding the Singapore Airlines Flight, which has gone viral on the Internet. The young fan shared his moments with the legendary cricketers while also called out Yashasvi Jaiswal for not agreeing to click pictures with any fans while senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli generously waited for fan moments.

The inside footage from the flight has since gone viral in which several Indian cricket stars can be seen boarding the flight and making seating arrangements. Rohit Sharma can also be seen quietly seated at his seat while the fan records everything discreetly. The fan wrote, "Flew to Singapore with Team India what an experience! All the players were humble, but..."

WATCH VIDEO:

The Instagram user further mentioned that he wanted to click pictures with KL Rahul, but as he was not feeling well and refused for taking pictures. Further he shared, "The only disappointment was Jaiswal — he said no 3 times but maybe he was tired or jet lagged that’s alright ."

Rohit Sharma Is Real Life Legend-

The user further shared that his experience with India's former captain Rohit Sharma was different than others. He wrote, "The real legend — Rohit Sharma So humble, took photos with everyone, even stopped for one with my dad. That’s what true leadership looks like."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Saying no to a selfie isn’t arrogance. It’s called having boundaries. Stop acting entitled.. no one owes you a photo."

While One user wrote, "One of the reasons Virat Kohli moved to the UK, to stop getting character certificates from random people on the internet."

Comments | Instagram @saishar0

Another user commented, "Players are not obligated to click pics with everyone. They are human beings after all. Infact, I think it’s rude to intrude and ask for pics.. they are not at the stadium playing."