'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Natak Hai': Netizens Troll Pakistan Players For Dropping Crucial Catch Of Richa Ghosh During IND W VS PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Clash

Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo witnessed a bizarre and costly fielding lapse, which quickly became the talk of social media. During India’s innings, Richa Ghosh sent a high ball into the outfield, prompting a dramatic attempt from the Pakistan fielders. The wicketkeeper and a fielder at backward point sprinted toward the ball, but in a moment of miscommunication, the two collided and the catch was dropped.

Fans and netizens were quick to react, flooding social media platforms with memes, jokes, and criticism directed at the Pakistan players. Many highlighted the lack of coordination, pointing out that proper communication between the keeper and the fielder could have easily resulted in a wicket. The incident was widely described as “amateurish” given the high-profile stage and the stakes of the match.

While Pakistan eventually managed to regain composure, the dropped catch allowed Richa Ghosh to continue her innings and contribute crucial runs to India’s total.

For Pakistan, the moment served as a reminder of the importance of communication and teamwork in the field. Despite the trolling and criticism online, the team will aim to move past the incident and focus on minimizing similar errors in upcoming games.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Social media reactions ranged from humorous memes to serious critiques, emphasizing just how closely fans watch every moment in these high-stakes encounters. The incident has now become one of the most talked-about moments of the match, overshadowing some of the on-field action and making the fielding blunder a viral topic of discussion.