 Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders

Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive compensation after being released by KKR on BCCI instructions, despite no wrongdoing. Bought for ₹9.20 crore, his case falls outside IPL insurance coverage. With the BCB withdrawing his NOC and geopolitical factors involved, legal options appear unlikely, highlighting gaps in player protection when decisions are driven by political factors.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Image: IPL/KKR/X

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his contract.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction following competitive bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Indian Board didn't specify the reasons for its decision and merely stated that it was necessitated by "the developments all around".

In a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded the shifting of their T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka.

While the move has triggered debate over the player's rights, especially since he neither voluntarily pulled out of the competition nor was accused of any wrongdoing, sources say the existing insurance framework leaves little room for compensation.

FPJ Shorts
Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
'I Will Respond When Provoked': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
'I Will Respond When Provoked': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released For Schools At exam.biharboardonline.com; Exams From January 20
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released For Schools At exam.biharboardonline.com; Exams From January 20
'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His Comment On BJP Was 'Misrepresented'
'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His Comment On BJP Was 'Misrepresented'

"The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

"Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI," an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

However, Mustafizur's case does not fall under the standard insurance clauses. Since the release was not due to injury or a cricketing reason linked to participation in the league, KKR are not contractually bound to pay him any amount.

"In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn't covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny.

"It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn't have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) route," the source said.

The BCB has also withdrawn Mustafizur's No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL, which further weakens his case.

The source further explained that the broader geopolitical context also acts as a deterrent.

"The Indo-Bangladesh political scenario is way more fluid than Indo-Pak and it can change next year, so why would one take the risk of legal recourse," the source added.

As things stand, despite being a high-value acquisition and having no disciplinary or professional breach against him, Mustafizur appears set to walk away empty-handed, underscoring the limitations of player protection in situations driven by political and administrative considerations rather than sport.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders

Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders

Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81: Architect Of Pune’s Rise As India’s Sports City

Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81: Architect Of Pune’s Rise As India’s Sports City

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch...

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch...

Sportvot x FPJ: Ultimate Champions League Season 4 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Ultimate Champions League Season 4 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Action